'Time For Joe To Go': Former White House Photographer Urges Biden To Drop Out After Trump Debate

After a rocky debate performance on Thursday night, political analysts and several US media organisations have been calling for US President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race. Now, the former White House deputy director of photography under the Biden administration has also joined the growing chorus.

In an Instagram story after the debate, Chandler West wrote, "It's time for Joe to go," Axios reported.

"I know many of these people and how the White House operates. They will say he has a 'cold' or just experienced a 'bad night,' but for weeks and months, in private, they have all said what we saw last night—Joe is not as strong as he was just a couple of years ago. The debate was not the first bad day … it's not gonna be the last," Mr West wrote.

He further claimed that White House aides have known for months that Joe Biden's mental health has been deteriorating but covered it up ahead of the debate.

Several unnamed current and former Biden aides told Axios that the president is mentally engaged from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but outside of this time frame, he is more likely to have verbal lapses and fatigue.

Notably, President Biden's age is a particular concern with voters and there have been calls from some Democrats for him to step aside for a new candidate. Despite weak poll numbers and questions about his age, he has stuck to his plan to seek a second term.

However, the 81-year-old president's alarming presidential debate performance on June 27, has renewed calls for him to step aside. Biden, frequently seen fumbling and freezing during public events, appeared to lose his train of thought while answering a question by a CNN anchor on the economy. The Democrat made yet another mistake while answering a question on voters feeling "worse off" under his presidency.

If Joe Biden withdraws his name, delegates from 50 states will have to look for a replacement at the earliest. Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro are among the names that can represent the party.