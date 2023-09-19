TikTok Shocks Employees With Its Return-To-Office Tracker App: ''Colleagues Are Fearful''

MyRTO tracks badge swipes that employees make when entering office premises.

Now that Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, companies across the world are asking their staff to return to the workplace. Recently, TikTok, the Chinese short-video-making app, also mandated a return-to-office setup. Starting in October, TikTok employees will be required to work from the office at least three days a week, with some teams expected to work five days a week.

The company has also deployed a new tool this month called the MyRTO app (My Return to Office), to track in-office attendance, much to the ire of its employees. According toThe New York Times, MyRTO tracks badge swipes that employees make when entering office premises. When an employee deviates from their required in-office schedule, they'll be required to explain that ''deviation.''

Each employee's office badge data will be accessible to their supervisor and HR personnel.

The report also mentioned that employees were warned that ''any deliberate and consistent disregard may result in disciplinary action'' and could ''impact performance reviews''.

Needless to say, the tracker app is now facing massive heat among its employees and many have expressed ''frustration and dismay'' over the attendance policy. One employee who spoke to The New York Times on the condition of anonymity claimed that the app ''threats of punishment were unnecessary and that colleagues were now fearful about the consequences of failing to comply.''

However, a spokesperson for TikTok, Jodi Seth said the tool was meant to help set expectations for in-office attendance.

''The MyRTO tool, which was announced and rolled out this week, allows employees to view their own personal data, capture valid out-of-office business reasons, and correct inaccuracies when needed. The ultimate goal of MyRTO is to provide greater clarity and context to both employees and leaders regarding their RTO (return to office) expectations and in-office schedules, and help foster more transparent communications,'' the New York Times quoted TikTok spokeswoman Jodi Seth as saying.

TikTok employs around 7,000 people in the United States across major cities like New York and Los Angeles.

Last month, Zoom also asked all of its employees to return to the office for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The company requested all employees within 50 miles of a company office to return for in-person work at least two days a week on a hybrid schedule.