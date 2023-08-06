Zoom Asks Its Employees To Return To Office For The First Time Since The Pandemic

Signaling the end of the work-from-home revolution, Zoom is asking all of its employees to return to the office for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, New York Post reported. Notably, Zoom Video Communications was at the forefront of the remote working revolution during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a recent memo to employees, CEO Eric Yuan said that it was time for the company to “refocus on the in-person experience.”
''We believe that the best way to build Zoom is to have our people together. We need to be able to collaborate and innovate face-to-face,'' Mr Yuan said.
The company has requested all employees within 50 miles of a company office to return for in-person work at least two days a week on a hybrid schedule.
''We believe that a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom. As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers,'' a spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement.
As the pandemic struck, Zoom became the go-to video conferencing service for millions of employees and students globally. The company's shares skyrocketed in 2020, however, towards the end of 2021, Zoom's stock took a nose dive. The company has lost at least $100 billion in market value since that point as employees around the globe return to the office, Fox News reported.