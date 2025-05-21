TikTok Shop US Employees Told to Work From Home Amid Layoff Fears. Read Full Memo

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. TikTok has instructed its US e-commerce staff to work remotely. This move has raised concerns about potential layoffs within the company. The decision follows a challenging regulatory environment in the US.

In a significant move, TikTok has directed its US e-commerce staff to work remotely, sparking speculation of impending layoffs. This move comes as TikTok navigates a challenging regulatory landscape in the US, including threats of a national ban, and seeks to adapt its business model to better withstand these pressures, Business Insider reported. An internal memo from Mu Qing, the new head of TikTok Shop's US operations, announced that operational and staffing changes would start on Wednesday. The company said it was making the changes after "careful analysis of how to create more efficient operating models for the team's long-term growth," according to the memo

Notably, Mu Qing, previously of ByteDance's Douyin e-commerce division in China, recently took charge of TikTok Shop's US operations based in the Seattle area to guide the company's retail strategy in the American market.

TikTok's email to employees, sent late Tuesday US time, also assured them of "compassion and support" during the transition. "We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we navigate these difficult discussions," the email said.

The company has a significant presence in the US, with over 1,000 employees near Seattle and additional offices in New York, Texas, and California.

TikTok's US e-commerce operations have faced a challenging start in 2025, with sales declining due to global tariffs and economic uncertainty. Employees reported to Business Insider that daily US sales from foreign sellers, particularly those in China, were hit hard by steep tariff increases in April, leading to a significant sales drop on the platform beginning in late March.

