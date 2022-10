The winner announced on October 28. (Representational)

Britain's Conservative Party on Thursday set a high threshold of at least 100 lawmaker nominations for any leadership hopefuls, effectively limiting the race to three candidates.

Nominations will close on Monday and after a vote by Tory MPs, party members will decide the winner in an accelerated online vote with the winner announced on October 28, party managers said.

