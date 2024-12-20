This Video Of Shark Feasting On Crocodile Is Not For Faint-Hearted

A video of a hungry shark feasting on a dead crocodile has surfaced online. The incident took place on December 13 at Town Beach, in Nhulunbuy, Australia. The clip was shared by Alice Bedwell, who witnessed the unusual event, on Storyful.

The video begins with a medium-sized crocodile lying on its back, while its head resting in the water.

Soon after, a large shark can be seen slowly swimming up to the reptile to its immediate right. The predator then snaps up the crocodile's head, thrashing violently for a few seconds before dragging it into the water. Eventually, both of them disappear beneath the surface.

Sharing the video on Instagram, a user wrote, "Bull shark feed on crocodile carcass in a beach at Nhulunbuy, Australia."

The clip has recorded 117k views on the platform. People are shocked to see the intense face-off.

A person said, "Wow, how easy it rips through that croc. Amazing animals."

"Be a risk taker. Even the Shark knows it, he came out (of) his comfort zone just to get his prize..." wrote a user.

A few stated that "things like this happen only in Australia."

Crocodile vs sharks

Sharks and crocodiles are both apex predators and most of the time they end up sharing the same habitats. At times, they are seen competing for the same territory or resources, according to American Oceans.

Sharks, which are often called opportunistic feeders across species, are quick enough to seize easy meals.