A US woman was recently recognized by the "Rejuvenation Olympics" for achieving a slower ageing rate than billionaire Bryan Johnson, known for using his son's blood to maintain a youthful appearance. Julie Gibson Clark, a dedicated biohacking enthusiast, has managed to slow her ageing process by an impressive 34% compared to the average person. As the daughter of a NASA astronaut, Ms Clark has drawn on both discipline and innovation, sharing that her daily longevity routine costs just $12 a day.

Ms Clark's progress was validated by the Dunedin PACE blood test, which examines biomarkers associated with ageing.

Her commitment to health began in childhood, inspired by her father, a former NASA astronaut from the 1970s Skylab missions, who taught her to view food as fuel and prioritize nutrition for optimal performance. Although Ms Clark, now 56 and a professional recruiter, embraced these principles more earnestly in adulthood, her focus has since turned to longevity and stress reduction, aiming to stay active and healthy to fully enjoy life and time with her teenage son, the Business Insider reported.

Over the past 25 years, Clark has steadily refined her personal health regimen. Starting with dietary supplements and home-cooked meals in her 30s to address chronic acid reflux, her approach eventually expanded. She eliminated alcohol and phased out antidepressants, crediting her improvements to dietary and lifestyle changes. Clark keeps her routine flexible, making adjustments that align with her core intention- a long, fulfilling life centred on travel, learning, and family.

"You've got to figure out your 'why,' your intention, and your resources," Clark told Business Insider, emphasizing the importance of a clear, sustainable goal in biohacking.

Ms Clark's method prioritizes affordability and simplicity, diverging from high-cost interventions. Rejecting short-term "beach body" trends, she views her practices as lifelong. Her routine builds slowly, adding new habits one at a time until they feel as natural as brushing one's teeth.

Her daily routine includes morning prayer, a 7 AM workout followed by a sauna and cold shower, and a meditation break in the afternoon. Clark describes her post-workout sauna and cold shower as a "mini spa" experience, a cornerstone of her wellness routine.

Diet plays a central role, with Clark aiming for a pound of vegetables each day, focusing on a colourful mix from purple carrots to sweet potatoes. She balances this with lean proteins like chicken, eggs, and locally sourced meats.

She particularly enjoys spinach, which she keeps on hand for easy summer meals and blends into a mid-morning "greens latte" in colder months. Rich in fibre, vitamins, and phytochemicals, Clark's vegetable-heavy diet supports longevity, providing a range of health benefits backed by science.

Medical professionals endorse her choices. Dr Dean Sherzai, an expert in dementia prevention, recommends leafy greens for brain health. Clark's diet, which includes Omega-3s and B vitamins for brain function and energy, is further bolstered by leafy greens to address common magnesium deficiencies.

New research also suggests that hormone therapy and vitamin D supplementation could support healthy ageing in postmenopausal women. Studies have associated vitamin D and calcium intake with a reduced risk of certain cancers in women, adding further benefits to Clark's nutritional approach.