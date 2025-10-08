This US State Seeks Stronger Agricultural Ties with India Amid Trade Tensions

As US-India trade negotiations intensify following Washington's recent imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on key Indian exports, the Midwestern American state of Iowa is pushing to deepen its agricultural and technological partnerships with New Delhi. The move signals a state-level commitment to sustain economic engagement despite broader geopolitical headwinds.

“Iowa's hard-working farmers produce high-quality products, and our state leads the way in agricultural technology and innovation, making us an ideal partner for India's growing economy and population,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in an exclusive statement to NDTV.

“This trade mission further builds on our strong relationship, opening new market opportunities for Iowa farmers and agribusinesses' food, feed and fuel products.”

Naig, who in September led a state-level delegation on an agricultural trade mission to India, emphasised the importance of “open dialogue” and “lasting economic opportunities” through mutual cooperation.

“I'm grateful to our delegation for representing the State of Iowa and highlighting our commitment to building and expanding international markets,” he said, adding that Iowa is “paving the way for a strong, vibrant partnership between Iowa and India.”

The remarks come at a delicate moment in US-India trade relations, strained by the Trump administration's decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on select Indian goods, citing concerns over trade imbalances and market access barriers.

The statement comes days ahead of the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could come face-to-face for the first time after tariffs were imposed on Indian imports.

Iowa, known as the agricultural heartland of America, sees India as both a major consumer market and a strategic innovation partner in agricultural technology, biofuels, and sustainable farming.

Trade experts note that Iowa's engagement could serve as a bridge for renewed cooperation if the Trump administration seeks to recalibrate trade ties with India.

As Naig remains optimistic about their recent meetings with Indian agricultural leaders and policymakers, both sides are watching closely to see whether state-level diplomacy can help thaw tensions and open doors for a new era of agritech collaboration between the world's largest democracy and America's farm belt.