This Royal To Replace Prince Harry As "Royal Family Joker" For Christmas

King Charles is likely to step into Prince Harry's shoes this Christmas as the “royal family joker,” according to OK! Magazine. While the Royal Family could easily splurge on extravagant presents such as luxury cars and priceless jewels, they prefer to keep things lighthearted and fun when it comes to exchanging gifts, the outlet reported.



The Windsors have long followed the tradition of giving gag gifts at Christmas, creating plenty of laughter at Sandringham. Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe explained, “In the past, Prince Harry used to be the biggest joker, but now I imagine it's Charles, who has a very strong sense of humour.”



This Christmas, King Charles is expected to lead the pranks and playful antics, especially with his grandchildren. Mr Larcombe said, “I think the King will definitely be the one playing pranks and messing about with the grandchildren at Christmas.”



Over the years, the family has given each other some truly funny gifts. Princess Anne once gifted King Charles a leather toilet seat, and Kate Middleton allegedly presented Harry with a “grow your own girlfriend kit.” Meanwhile, Harry's gift to the late Queen was a shower cap with the phrase “Ain't life a b****” printed on it.



Despite their public image, the royals enjoy lighthearted moments like any other family. “Charles once said having a sense of humour is what keeps him sane, and so sharing joke presents helps lighten the atmosphere when things can otherwise be quite formal,” Mr Larcombe added.



Earlier, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared their Christmas card on Instagram. The card showed a photo of the royal couple smiling at Buckingham Palace. The message read, "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and New Year."

Kate Middleton also recorded a message for this year's Christmas carol service. “It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive, not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives,” the Princess of Wales said.