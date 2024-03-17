This Public Library In US Is Forgiving Fees For Cat Photos

Worcester Public Library also said it would accept 'honorary cats' as well

Calling all cat lovers! The Worcester Public Library in Massachusetts has a purrfect solution for folks with overdue or lost library items. Until the end of March, simply bring in a picture (photograph, drawing, or even a magazine clipping) of a feline friend, and they'll reactivate your library card!

Dubbed "March Meowness," this program is their way to give the community a chance to make amends for misplaced books or damaged items without the fear of late fees keeping them away. The initiative has already been a roaring success, with hundreds of returned items, a flurry of cat photos on their Facebook page, and a growing "cat wall" showcasing adorable kitty art in the main library.

Worcester Public Library also said it would accept 'honorary cats' as well: "You may show us a picture or drawing of a dog, raccoon, orca, capybara, or any other animal."

Speaking about why they set up the scheme WPL Executive Director Jason Homer told BBC, "We found that many of our patrons may have items that were misplaced during the pandemic as schools shuttered and we entered quarantine,"

"We wanted to get everyone back in the library, and using our resources, and also wanted to create a really low barrier to get these fees forgiven," he said.

However, there are a few rules for people returning books. The returned books must be from a Worcester Public Library and not another library, and must have been lost or damaged for at least two months.

Meanwhile, the library's managers will review whether or not they'll accept the cat picture if the person has failed to return five or more books in the past, the media outlet reported.

Some of the other cat-themed activities the library is running include aa screening of the 2019 movie Cats, a cat-eye make-up tutorial, a "de-stressing" hour of playing with shelter cats, DIY cat crafts, a scavenger hunt and more!



