'March Meowness:' US Library Allows People To Pay Fees With Cat Pictures

The Massachusetts library will let you pay late fees with cat pictures.

The Worcester Public Library in Massachusetts is offering a feline-friendly way to clear outstanding fines. Their "March Meowness" programme, running throughout March, allows patrons to ditch the cash and submit a cat picture (or drawing) instead.

Worcester Public Library executive director Jason Homer encourages everyone to participate.

"Even if you don't have a cat in your life, you can still draw one," Mr Homer told NBC Boston. "Even if it's one of the big cats, like a tiger or a lion, we'll be excited to see those."

"We want you back at the library, so we are offering one month of fee forgiveness for lost or damaged items from the Worcester Public Library! Show us a picture of your cat, a famous cat, a picture you drew of a cat, a shelter cat-any cat-and we will forgive WPL fees on your library account," mentioned the official website.

"We understand accidents can happen, and sometimes fees might hold you back from fully using your public library. We hope that you will join us as we celebrate March Meowness at all of our Worcester Public Library locations."

This initiative stemmed from a rise in overdue fines among young patrons since the pandemic. The programme proved popular, clearing over 400 accounts in just the first five days.

While the programme name hints at cats, the library has a broader definition of feline friends. Their website states they'll accept "honorary cats" too, including pictures or drawings of dogs, raccoons, whales, or any other animal.