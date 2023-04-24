This Italian Town Could Fine Tourists $300 For Taking Selfies

These restrictions are in place between 10.30 am and 6 pm. (Representational Image: Unsplash)

If you love snapping selfies when you go on a vacation, then Portofino might not be the best place to visit. Wondering why? Well, the town on the Italian Riviera has imposed new rules that may affect your holiday photos.

Portofino, one of the most colourful towns in Italy has introduced no-waiting zones to stop tourists from 'lingering' in popular beauty spots from taking pictures, BBC reported. Taking selfies could land you a fine of up to 275 euros (Rs 24,777) to be exact.

According to BBC, the new rules have been imposed because these areas have become extremely busy, with many tourists gathering at peak times during the holiday season.

Mayor of Portofino, Matteo Viacava, claimed that tourists were responsible for 'anarchic chaos' by blocking streets and resulting in traffic jams when stopping to take pictures.

These restrictions are in place between 10.30 am and 6 pm. According to Forbes, the rules apply to two picturesque spots that have become famous on Instagram.

The measures came into effect over the Easter weekend. The beautiful town was packed with tourists, and the rules will stay in place until October.

This isn't the first tourist destination or famous attraction that's been clamping down on selfies, there are similar rules in certain locations including Unites States, France and the UK.