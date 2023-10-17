'Not Competition Of Who Kills More': Israel Ex-PM To NDTV On Hamas War

Former Israel Prime Minister Ehud Olmert spoke against the escalation of the ongoing war against Hamas today and underscored the need to limit collateral damage.

"I think a diplomatic compromise is aimed at," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"We should try and minimise the collateral damage. This is not a competition of who kills more. We are not interested in killing civilians," he added.

But he also underscored Israel's stance, saying, "We want peace but there will be no peace if Hamas is there. We know innocent people have died but Hamas is not letting them go".