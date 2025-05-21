This Couple Excavated A 145-Year-Old Home. What They Found Horrified Them

A millennial couple purchased a 145-year-old property in the United Kingdom and were petrified by what they discovered underneath it.

In August 2023, Christopher Jones and Paloma Mills bought the three-bedroom Victorian home. After receiving the keys, they spent the last two years doing projects and remodelling the abandoned property to make it their ideal residence. However, they were taken aback by what they found during the excavation.

Jones, 36, told Newsweek that it was not only dirt and rubble; they "came across a bone."

"We were digging under the house to run some piping in for an understairs toilet. We discovered a chonker as our first bone," Jones explained.

"It was discovered behind a huge slab of concrete, together with a coin from the 1970s and a pair of socks," he added.

And it was not just one bone. The more they searched, the more bones the couple discovered beneath the 1880-built house.

Given that some of the bones were discovered next to a rat's nest, Jones and Mills thought the bones were those of animals.

Along with the small bones, the couple also found what looked like a jawbone and a pair of pantyhoses.

The influencer couple has been sharing updates about the remodelling project on social media, and their startling find has received a lot of attention on Instagram.

On April 15, a video of Mills holding the bone was uploaded to Instagram.

Several comments indicated that social media users were equally baffled by the bone discovery.

One user commented, "Time to tell the police. That house is going to get a free concrete removal service and you'll be exempt from council tax for the next 6 months."

Another user said, "I'm not an archaeologist, and the pantyhose suggests it's human."

"Stop touching if you think it is a crime scene," another comment read.

In 2022, another UK couple discovered gold while remodelling their home. They reportedly unearthed a staggering cache of 264 gold pieces beneath the kitchen floor, per The Times.

The gold coin hoard was reportedly more than 400 years old. The North Yorkshire couple was expected to receive a staggering 250,000 pounds (Rs 2.3 crore) from those old coins.