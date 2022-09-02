UK Couple Find Gold Coins Worth Rs 2.3 Crore Buried Under Their Kitchen Floor: Report

The stash of coins dates back more than 400 years. (Representational Photo)

A UK couple struck gold while renovating their house. They found an incredible stash of 264 gold coins under the floor of the kitchen, according to UK-based The Times. The North Yorkshire couple will soon sell these ancient coins for 250,000 pounds (Rs 2.3 crore). The collection will be sold through an auction, which is being handled by Spink & Son, the outlet further said. The couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, have been living in the same house for 10 years.

The hoard of gold coins dates back more than 400 years, and was discovered in 2019.

"It's exciting to see what they are worth in a public marketplace," Gregory Edmund, from Spink & Son, was quoted as saying by The Times. "I am at a loss to think of a comparable auction of this magnitude of English gold coins at one time," he added.

The incredible discovery was made when the couple lifted the floorboard of their 18th century detached property in the village of Ellerby. The coins were found inside a metal can buried just six inches under the concrete.

The couple initially thought they had hit an electric cable, but when they lifted the floor, they found the stash of coins in a cup that was about the same size as a Coke can, The Times further said.

When the couple inspected the stash, they found the gold coins dated from 1610 to 1727, during the reigns of James I and Charles I. These coins are believed to be the property of a wealth and influential merchant family from Hull, said The Times.

Late last month, 86 gold coins worth about Rs 60 lakh were found by labourers while demolishing and old house in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The labourers were arrested while trying to sell the 'ginnis'.