"They Walk Among Us": White House Launches "Aliens" Website. What It's About

The White House has launched a website which at first seems to contain declassified information, but as readers scroll down through the page, it becomes apparent that the "aliens" are not coming from outer space; it is about foreign nationals who have entered the United States illegally.

"They walk among us", eerie green text appears on the site.

"For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret.

"Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighbourhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives."

"With one exception - they do not belong here."

The website is called Aliens.gov and is a space-themed immigration enforcement website that features a US map tracking "alien arrests". The data on the site will be updated and will also be included in the White House app.

"Millions arrived under the cover of darkness and embedded themselves directly into our society. Countless presidents, congressmen, and senior officials knew exactly what was happening. Instead of protecting American citizens, they chose to cover it up and even accelerate the invasion," the new website states.

The website then goes to state that only one man "finally had the courage to tell the truth". It says US President Donald Trump has called out the danger "aliens" pose to Americans.

"If you've witnessed an Alien abduction, do not be alarmed. The Alien is in good hands. We will take care of it... and return it safely to its place of origin", the site reads at the end.

The website also features a tip box where users can "report suspicious aliens".

The American Immigration Council said that there were 73,000 people held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centres across the US as of mid-January.

"The public needs to know what the government is doing ... systemic medical neglect and abuse, and denials of adequate food and water," it said.

Since last year, there have been protests across the US against arrests and deportation of immigrants.

Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot and killed by ICE agents during demonstrations in Minneapolis in January.

