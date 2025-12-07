The 10 Most Impactful Photos Of 2025: Pahalgam, Gaza, To White House

Shock, grief, despair, glory, hope, joy: 2025 was a montage of emotions. Some moments drove us to tears, and some made us jump in glee. As the year draws to a close, NDTV revisits 10 frames that defined 2025.

Pahalgam Attack: When Terror Struck India

On April 22, terror struck Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Pakistan-backed terrorists entered the Baisaran valley, asked innocent tourists their religion, and shot at them. Twenty-six people were killed in the attack. One of the most impactful images from the attack site was of Himanshi Narwal, next to her husband, Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's body.

Op Sindoor: India's Response To Pahalgam, 2 Women Officers Told Story

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terror bases across the border. The press briefing for the operation was unique, with two women military officers representing the forces and explaining the offensive to the world. Colonel Sophia Qureshi of the Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Air Force held several such joint briefings.

India's Big Space Odyssey

Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilot Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission 4. Shukla became the second Indian citizen to travel to space, over four decades after Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.

A White House Showdown

The war between Russia and Ukraine began in late February 2022. On March 1 this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met American President Donald Trump at the White House. What was expected to be a usual meet-and-greet between the two leaders turned confrontational. During the meeting, Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of not being thankful enough for the US military and political support during Kyiv's fight against the Russian offensive.

Women In Blue Shine At Global Stage

The Indian Women's Cricket Team's agonising wait for the maiden Women's World Cup title finally came to an end as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates clinched the trophy by beating South Africa in a dramatic final at the DY Patil Stadium on November 2. The World Cup triumph was hailed as the Indian women's team's "1983 moment."

American Dream Ends In Handcuffs

Since coming to power in January, Donald Trump has had a hard approach towards illegal immigration to America. The crackdown intensified, with mass deportation of detained "aliens" (or illegal immigrants") to their home country. What was unique about the deportations is that the deportees were shackled and handcuffed and sent back on military cargo aircraft.

Gen Z Overthrow Nepal Government

In September, massive anti-corruption protests broke out across Nepal, following a blanket ban on social media platforms. The protests were predominantly organised by Gen Z students and other young citizens. The protests took a violent turn, killing at least 76 people, including a child. On September 9, then Prime Minister KP Oli Sharma and a few of his ministers resigned. Three days later, former jurist Sushila Karki became the interim prime minister.

Hong Kong Building Inferno

A massive fire at a high-rise complex in Hong Kong in November killed at least 159 people and displaced thousands more. Over 4,600 people lived in around 2,000 apartments in its eight blocks. The fire was partly blamed on netting installed during estate-wide renovations that failed to meet standards for fire resistance.

Air India 171 Crash

On June 12, Air India Flight 171 travelling from the Ahmedabad Airport to the Gatwick Airport in London crashed 32 seconds after takeoff. Of the 12 crew members and 230 members on board the flight, only one passenger survived. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the hostel block of a medical college, killing 19 more on the ground and severely injuring 67 others.

Famine, Hunger, and Gaza's Struggle

The Israel-Hamas war started on October 7, 2023, part of the decades-old armed conflict over the unresolved Israel-Palestine issue. Continuous attacks and the blocking of aid into Gaza left the narrow strip struggling with hunger this year.