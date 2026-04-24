'Immigrants Strengthen America': US Lawmaker Slams Trump's "Hellhole" Post

A fresh political controversy has erupted after US President Donald Trump reposted controversial remarks on his Truth Social platform that were widely condemned as offensive toward Indian immigrants and derogatory toward India. The comments, which reportedly included disparaging language and negative characterisations of the country, triggered swift reactions from US lawmakers and Indian officials.

Leading the criticism was Ami Bera, the longest-serving Indian American member of Congress, who issued a strong-worded response highlighting both personal and national stakes in the debate. In a social media post, Bera called Trump's comments "offensive, ignorant, and beneath the dignity of the office he holds."

Drawing from his own background, Bera framed the issue through the lens of the immigrant experience. "As the son of immigrants from India, I take great pride in both my heritage and in the country that gave my family the opportunity to build a better life," he said.

He described how his parents came to the United States legally in search of opportunity--his mother working for 35 years as a public school teacher and his father as an engineer--instilling in their children values of hard work and service.

Bera emphasised his own journey as emblematic of the American Dream. "I attended California's public schools from kindergarten through medical school, became a doctor, and now have the privilege of serving our nation in Congress," he said. "That is what the American Dream looks like."

The California Democrat argued that Trump's remarks reflect "a fundamental misunderstanding of who we are as a nation," stressing that immigrants have historically played a central role in strengthening the United States. "They do not weaken America - they strengthen it," he added.

The row erupted after Trump reposted American political commentator and radio host Michael Savage's podcast, where he referred to India, China and other nations as "hell-holes". The controversy comes at a time when immigration remains a deeply polarising issue in US politics. Trump, who has frequently taken a hardline stance on immigration, has in the past drawn criticism for comments about various countries and immigrant communities. His latest remarks appear to have reignited those debates, particularly regarding rhetoric directed at specific ethnic groups.

In India, the reaction has been measured but firm. Officials in New Delhi underscored the importance of mutual respect in diplomatic relations, noting that such statements do not reflect the strong and growing ties between the two countries. While the government avoided direct escalation, it emphasised the significant contributions of the Indian immigrants to American society.

Public reaction in India, however, was more pointed. Political leaders, commentators, and social media users criticised the remarks as disrespectful and out of step with India's global standing as a major economy and strategic US partner. Many also highlighted the achievements of Indian-origin professionals in fields ranging from technology to medicine in the United States.

The Indian American community, which numbers over four million, also expressed concern. Advocacy organisations warned that rhetoric targeting immigrant groups can have real-world consequences, including heightened discrimination and social tensions.

Bera, in his closing remarks, sought to reframe the narrative around immigration and national identity. "America was built by people from all over the world who believed in its promise and worked tirelessly to make it better for the next generation," he said. "We are a nation of immigrants, and we are stronger because of it."

As the fallout continues, the episode underscores how political rhetoric in the United States can carry international repercussions, especially when it touches on sensitive issues of identity, migration, and global partnerships.