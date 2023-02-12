"Thank You, Hindustan": Note For Indian Army From Turkey Quake Survivors

The Indian Army has set up a field hospital in Turkey's Hatay to assist the earthquake-affected people. Set up in less than six hours, the hospital is functioning round the clock to treat the injured.

The death count from Monday's catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has climbed to more than 28,000. The rescue teams are looking for survivors in the rubble across Turkey despite sub-zero temperatures. The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that time is running out for the thousands injured and those still feared trapped.

A team of 96 Indian Army personnel has been stationed at the 60 Para Field Hospital in Hatay's Iskenderun to provide medical assistance.

"Nearly 800 people have been treated at the hospital," Lt. Col Yaduvir Singh, commanding officer of the 60 Para Field Hospital, tells NDTV.

Col Singh says that they are prepared to take on patients for as long as needed.

Lieutenant Colonel Adarsh, second-in-command, 60 Para Field Hospital, says that they have already performed 10 major surgeries at the hospital.

Many people have lauded the efforts of the Army. One patient who was treated at the hospital says, "Thank you, Hindustan. We appreciate that they are with us. We are happy they are here."

Earlier this week, a picture of a Turkish woman kissing the face of an Indian Army woman soldier went going viral online. The post was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army. They wrote in the caption, "We care."

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred on Monday while people were asleep destroyed thousands of buildings, trapped an undetermined number of people, and may have affected millions of people.

Over 28,000 people have died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Officials report that 3,574 people died in Syria and 24,617 were killed in Turkey, bringing the confirmed death count to 28,191. The government has added that nearly 6,000 buildings, including public hospitals, collapsed in seven cities.