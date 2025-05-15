"Trump Not Getting Enough Credit": Karoline Leavitt Shares Chat With Kashmiri

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted about her conversation with a man from Jammu and Kashmir, who she claimed thanked US President Donald Trump for bringing the military actions between India and Pakistan to a halt.

Trump's administration had earlier this week claimed that he had mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, days after the May 7 Operation Sindoor kickstarted military actions between he neighbouring countries, resulting in loss of lives and infrastructure. India later said the ceasefire was arrived at after DGMO-level talks between the two countries.

Ms Leavitt recounted meeting a waiter in Qatar's Doha today, who she claimed told her to thank Trump as the ceasefire as the closure of airspace and safety concerns kept him from returning home. "He said President Trump is not receiving enough credit for literally preventing a nuclear war - and he is right!" she wrote in a post on X.

The White House official said Trump inherited many global conflicts and "he is tackling them one at a time". "Peace, through strength, is being restored!" she wrote.

This morning at breakfast in Doha, my waiter told me to thank President Trump for him.



I asked him why.



He told me he is from Kashmir, and he has been unable to return home in recent weeks due to the India-Pakistan conflict.

During his speech at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Thursday, Trump reiterated his role of peacemaker, allowing the May 10 ceasefire between the countries that saw escalating tensions since the April 22 Palahlgam attack, in which 26 civilians had died.

"And by the way, I don't want to say I did, but I sure as hell helped settle the problem between Pakistan and India last week, which was getting more and more hostile," he said, making it the sixth instance when he took credit for the ceasefire.

Under Operation Sindoor, India had struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This was followed by counter-attacks on infrastructure on both sides. The situation in border districts has been normal since the ceasefire, with 32 airports in northern and western India opening for civil operations.