"That Beautiful Face, Lips Like Machine Gun": Trump On His Press Secretary

US President Donald Trump recently heaped effusive praise on his White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's "beautiful face" and "lips" during a speech that was meant to tout his economic agenda. The 79-year-old was delivering a speech on his administration's economic successes at a Pennsylvania rally when he veered off-message and gushed about how "great" his 28-year-old press secretary is.

"We even brought our superstar today, Karoline. Isn't she great? Is Karoline great?" he asked a cheering crowd.

He then went on to laud the physical appearance and confidence of Leavitt, who is more than 50 years his junior.

"You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate ...When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don't stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun," Trump said, making bizarre sound effects.

"She's got no fear... because we have the right policy. We don't have men in women's sports ... we don't have to sell transgender to everybody, and we don't have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere else, so she's got a little bit easier job. I wouldn't want to be the other side's press secretary," he added.

The Republican leader had made similar comments about her during an August interview with Newsmax.

"It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," the commander-in-chief had said about Leavitt at the time.

"I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline," he added.

Leavitt had worked in Trump's first administration as an assistant press secretary from 2019 to 2021. The New Hampshire native is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, 60, and has a son, Niko, with him. After a failed congressional election bid, she returned to the White House in January, becoming the youngest White House press secretary in history. She is the fifth person to serve as Trump's press secretary and the first of his second term.