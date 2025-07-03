Thai Opposition To Hold Off On No-Confidence Vote Against Government

Thailand's opposition parties said on Thursday that they will hold off on launching a no-confidence vote against suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra pending a court ruling, but they vowed to work together to avoid political deadlock.

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Paetongtarn from her duties after accepting a petition from 36 senators who accused the prime minister of dishonesty and breaching ethical standards following a leaked phone conversation between her and Cambodia's influential former leader Hun Sen.

Leaders of the five opposition parties - including the Bhumjaithai Party which left the government coalition last month - met ahead of the reconvening of parliament on Thursday, vowing to work together to put pressure on the government.

"We must wait for clarity on the case being considered by the Constitutional Court involving Paetongtarn before deciding when to submit a no-confidence motion," said Leader of the Opposition Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut.

Natthaphong who is also head of the People's Party, which hold the largest share of parliamentary seats, said opposition parties will work together to ensure that there is no political deadlock, even if Paetongtarn is dismissed by the court.

"I confirm that all opposition party leaders have discussed and agreed that we will not let politics reach a dead end," he said.

The government which holds a slim parliamentary majority, is under fire from multiple fronts, including public protests, and has reshuffled the cabinet to shore up support from its coalition partners.

A total of 14 new cabinet ministers were sworn in to duty by King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Thursday, including the suspended Paetongtarn, who will take on a new cabinet role as minister of culture.

The cabinet will meet later on Thursday to appoint deputy prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai as the new caretaker leader.

Phumtham, 71, who is a former defense minister, will take on the role of interior minister following the reshuffle.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)