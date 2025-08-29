Thai Constitutional Court Sacks Suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thailand's Constitutional Court sacked suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her cabinet on Friday over her handling of the country's border row with Cambodia.

The nine-judge panel ruled that she had not upheld the ethical standards required of a prime minister in a June call with powerful former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, which was leaked online.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)