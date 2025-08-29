Advertisement

Thai Constitutional Court Sacks Suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra

The nine-judge panel ruled that she had not upheld the ethical standards required of a PM in a June call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Thailand:

Thailand's Constitutional Court sacked suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her cabinet on Friday over her handling of the country's border row with Cambodia.

The nine-judge panel ruled that she had not upheld the ethical standards required of a prime minister in a June call with powerful former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, which was leaked online.

