Thai Constitutional Court Sacks Suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Thailand:
Thailand's Constitutional Court sacked suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her cabinet on Friday over her handling of the country's border row with Cambodia.
The nine-judge panel ruled that she had not upheld the ethical standards required of a prime minister in a June call with powerful former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, which was leaked online.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world