Thai Beauty Queen Stripped Of Crown Over Leaked Videos, She Cites Past Financial Struggles

Thai beauty queen Suphannee Noinonthong, known as "Baby," was stripped of her Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 title just one day after her crowning on September 20, due to explicit videos circulating online. Following her coronation, videos surfaced on social media showing Ms Noinonthong using a sex toy, smoking an e-cigarette, and dancing in sheer pink lingerie.

According to New Straits Times, she was set to represent her province in the national Miss Grand Thailand 2026 competition alongside contestants from Thailand's 76 other provinces. However, on September 21, the Miss Grand Thailand pageant committee revoked her title, stating her actions were inconsistent with the competition's values.

"The incumbent Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2026 was found to have engaged in certain activities that do not align with the spirit and principles contestants are required to uphold. Therefore, it is necessary to terminate her position," the pageant committee said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, the 27-year-old apologised to the pageant and her supporters, admitting to past nude photoshoots and videos. She explained that financial struggles during the COVID-19 era drove her to create an OnlyFans page to support her bedridden mother, who has since died.

"This incident has been a valuable lesson, making me fully aware of the responsibility that comes with every action. I am committed to improving myself and ensuring that such incidents do not happen again," she wrote.

She also stated that her explicit videos were used without her consent by illegal gambling websites, and she plans to file a police report regarding the issue.

On September 23, she appeared on a Thai television program alongside Kanchi, the provincial director of Miss Grand Thailand in Prachuap Khiri Khan, to plead for a chance to keep her crown. A lawyer joined the live broadcast to address legal issues, questioning Ms Noinonthong about her awareness of a contract clause prohibiting explicit photos or videos. She admitted she had not read the contract and was unaware of the clause. The lawyer further warned that she could face up to three years in prison, leaving her visibly shocked.

The scandal has divided public opinion, with some calling for compassion and others demanding accountability, and pageant organisers hinting at possible reinstatement. The Miss Grand Thailand 2026 pageant is set for March 2026 in Bangkok, with the winner advancing to represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 pageant.