Texas School Sanctions Senior Prank, Students Take It Too Far

Videos on social media appeared with groups of students vandalizing the school.

A high school in Texas got its classes cancelled for Thursday and Friday due to a prank going horribly wrong. Frisco's Memorial High School had approved a prank wherein group of students had planned to stick post-it notes on all the walls to decorate and place messages. This however deteriorated fast when videos on social media appeared with groups of students vandalizing the school.

The video shows clouds of smoke erupting allegedly from fire extinguishers as well as paint on the walls along with long streamers.

According to FOX4 the school sent a letter to parents saying “A small group of students from Memorial High School was approved to use Post-it notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus as part of their senior prank last night. Staff members were on-site to monitor students, but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved. Students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at MHS for the remainder of the week,"

While no injuries were reported, the school did call both the police and the fire department. The New York Post has reported that students involved could potentially face criminal charges.

In a letter the school administrators said “Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars and includes paint on the walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout campus and more… Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors. Frisco ISD will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up”

School administrator and officials have planned to make the students responsible pay for the damages.