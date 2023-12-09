Texas High Court Blocks Woman's Request For Emergency Abortion: Report

The Supreme Court of Texas blocked the emergency abortion.

The Supreme Court of Texas late Friday blocked an emergency abortion for a pregnant woman whose fetus was determined to be not viable, US media reported.

The ruling came after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned the high court to stop Kate Cox, 31, from terminating her pregnancy after winning a district judge's approval for the procedure.

