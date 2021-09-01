Texas Abortion Restriction 'Blatantly Violates' US Constitutional Rights: Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that tough new legal restrictions on abortion in Texas "blatantly" counter constitutional rights under the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

"This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century," Biden said in a statement.

"My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right."

