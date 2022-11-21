'Testing Testing...': Kanye West Returns To Twitter After Ban, Elon Musk Says, 'Save What Ye Love'

In another post, Mr West also tweeted "Shalom" with a smiley face. (File)

Days after his Twitter ban for antisemitism was lifted by the platform's new owner Elon Musk, American rapper Kanye West has returned to the micro-blogging website. "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," the celebrity, who changed his name to Ye, wrote on Sunday after his account was reinstated.

It is not clear if Mr Musk, who finalised his purchase of Twitter last month, okayed Mr West's return. However, he appeared to be welcoming the rapper back to the platform by punning on his recent name change. "Don't kill what ye hate. Save what ye love," Mr Musk wrote responding to Mr West's tweet.

Don't kill what ye hate

Save what ye love — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

In another post, Mr West also tweeted "Shalom" with a smiley face.

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Mr West's account was suspended last month after he made posts deemed by social media users as antisemitic. The American rapper first had his Instagram account suspended after a since-removed post in which he invoked antisemitic tropes, accusing a musician of being controlled by the "Jewish people".

Days later, he then tweeted, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE". Following his post, the micro-blogging platform removed his tweet and confirmed that his account had been locked "due to a violation of Twitter's policies". Mr West's account was later restored but he has not posted for several weeks.

Also Read | "Twitter Is Alive": Elon Musk's Response Days After #RIPTwitter Trend

Last month, before the acquisition of the company, when Mr Musk revealed that Mr West's Twitter account was restored, the rapper wrote, "they did not consult with or inform him," in response to a question.

Meanwhile, Mr West's latest tweet comes after Twitter on Friday also restored the account of former US President Donald Trump, who had been banned from the platform since January 2021, following a Twitter poll conducted by Mr Musk. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," the "Chief Twit" wrote. More than 15 million people - out of 237 million daily Twitter users - voted on the poll. While 51.8 percent voted in favour of reinstating Mr Trump's account, 48.2 percent voted against it.