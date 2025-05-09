Tesla's India Head Resigns As Musk's Company Prepares For Country Launch: Report

Tesla's country head for India has resigned after nine years at the company and ahead of the U.S. EV maker's planned entry into the world's third-largest car market, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla's China teams will oversee the Elon Musk-led firm's India operations, with no immediate successor named, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

Prashanth Menon is also stepping down as the chairman of Tesla India's board, the report said.

Tesla, which has for years planned an India market entry, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India is working on a trade deal with the US that includes lower auto tariffs, a potential win for Tesla, which has secured showroom locations to begin selling imported cars in the country this year.

The company has posted close to two dozen mid-level jobs in India, including store, service and customer relationship managers, signaling progress in its plans to launch in the country.

