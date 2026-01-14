Tesla To Offer Self-Driving Software On Monthly Subscription Model: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the electric vehicle maker's full self-driving (FSD) software will only be available as a monthly subscription after February 14.

Currently, Tesla allows its electric vehicle owners to purchase FSD (Supervised) for a one-time payment of $8,000 or a subscription of $99 per month in the US.

FSD is an assistance system that requires drivers to pay attention and intervene if needed.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last year opened an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its FSD system, based on over more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes.

Tesla has added the term "Supervised" for FSD in passenger vehicles. It uses an unsupervised version of the software when moving cars from assembly lines to delivery lots at some of its factories.

Autopilot helps Tesla vehicles accelerate, brake, and stay in lanes on highways. FSD enables vehicles to change lanes and obey traffic signals on city streets.

