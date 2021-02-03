Tesla Shareholder Sued Elon Musk For Exaggerating. How It Ended

Elon Musk is the founder of US-based electric vehicle firm Tesla,

Gregory Wochos et al v. Tesla Inc. et al

Case #17-CV-05828

The Origin

In 2017, Gregory Wochos, a clinical neuropsychologist in Wisconsin, owned a very pricey stock: Tesla. The company was losing hundreds of millions of dollars every quarter, but Wochos and other investors believed fervently that Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was on the verge of producing an electric car for the masses. Indeed, the Model 3 was already in production. Musk-and Tesla-promised the world that the company would soon churn out 5,000 a week. No wonder the stock was up 84% in the first nine months of 2017!

The Suit

Uh-oh. On Oct. 2, Tesla reported that it had manufactured only 260 Model 3s in the third quarter of the year. It blamed the problem on "production bottlenecks." The stock dropped 3.91%. Within days, Wochos filed a class action in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Tesla, Musk, and two other top executives at the company, alleging that they'd made "materially false and misleading statements." In other words, Wochos was suing Musk-Elon Musk!-for (allegedly) exaggerating.

The Issue

It used to be a snap for plaintiffs' lawyers to extract money from a company when its stock dropped suddenly. But in 1995, Congress passed a "safe harbor" law that allowed companies leeway to make forward-looking statements-even if they turned out to be wrong-as long as the statements included cautionary language. Thus, Wochos's lawsuit revolved around a simple question: Had Tesla and Musk-Elon Musk!-been cautious enough?

The Outcome

Are you sitting down? In August 2018, less than three weeks after Musk sent a now infamous tweet claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that Musk and Tesla had been cautious enough. "Federal securities laws do not punish companies for failing to achieve their targets," he wrote. Wochos refiled but lost again. On Jan. 26, 2021, the suit ended with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals agreeing with Breyer. As for Wochos, let's hope he held on to his stock. Since that little glitch in late 2017, Tesla is up more than 1,000%.