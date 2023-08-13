Chinese Workers' Convoy Targeted In Pak's Balochistan, Attackers Killed

The attack on Gwadar has been claimed by Baloch militants

A convoy of Chinese engineers working in infrastructure projects in Pakistan's port city of Gwadar came under attack today from two Baloch militants.

The two militants were shot dead, and no Chinese engineer or other Pakistani civilians were injured, reports said.

A large number of Chinese are currently working in Gwadar, the port in restive Balochistan province which is being linked to China's Xinjiang province as part of the $60 billion so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which claimed responsibility for today's attack, opposes the Chinese investments in the region, saying they do not benefit the local people. The BLA has attacked CPEC-linked projects in the past too.

"BLA Majeed Brigade today targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar. The attack is still ongoing," the separatist group said in a statement earlier today.

"I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on Chinese workers convoy in Gwadar. Thankfully, no loss of life happened, but there are reports that the ambush has been repulsed, and the attackers have been killed," Pakistani senator Sarfraz Bugti posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"The ruptures within the militants' fold are getting wider by the day as our armed forces are courageously thwarting their nefarious designs. There is no reprieve for anyone who casts an evil eye on Pakistan," Mr Bugti said.

India has protested the CPEC project as it runs through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), which is part of Jammu and Kashmir and therefore Indian territory. China has claimed the plan had nothing to do with territorial disputes.