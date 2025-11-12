'Terror Can Shake Our Cities But Not Our Souls': Netanyahu On Delhi Blast

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the families of the victims of Delhi blast that took place on Monday evening near the Red Fort.

"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," the statement on X read.

Netanyahu said that although India and Israel are "ancient civilisations" that are plagued by the same ordeal - terrorism - they have an unyielding spirit.

"India and Israel are ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies," he wrote.

Netanyahu's statement follows a blast in India's capital that claimed nine lives and has injured 20.

Per sources, terrorists wanted to carry out attacks in Delhi similar to those that took place in 2008 in Mumbai. The targets were the Red Fort, India Gate, Constitution Club, and the Gauri Shankar Temple, apart from railway stations and shopping malls in the country.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed had been planning the attack for months and had targeted not just Delhi but also areas around the National Capital Region, such as Gurugram and Faridabad.

Among the suspects in custody are three doctors: Shaheen Saeed, Muzammil Shakeel Ganale, and Adeel Rather. Dr Umar Nabi is believed to be the suicide bomber who died in the blast on November 10.

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also conveyed his condolences. He wrote on X, "I extend my & Israel's deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi."

Saar wished "speedy recovery" to the wounded and reaffirmed that it stands with India in its "fight against terror".

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar described the blast as "heartbreaking" and praised the rescuers and security forces.

"Heartbreaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast, resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers & security forces," he posted on X.

The explosion has prompted a nationwide security alert.

