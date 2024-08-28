Telegram CEO Pavel Durov To Appear In Paris Court: Report

Telegram has denied the allegations against its CEO Pavel Durov. (File)

Telegram founder and chief Pavel Durov was headed to court in Paris Wednesday where he could be formally charged, after his initial arrest period for questioning came to an end, a source familiar with the case told AFP.

The Russian-born 39-year-old was arrested at the French capital's Le Bourget airport late Saturday on suspicion of failing to act against illicit content on 900-million-user social network Telegram, allegations the company itself has denied.

