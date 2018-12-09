Teen Dies, 130 Ill In Suspected Drug Overdose At Australia Dance Festival

The dance festival at Knockout Games of Destiny was organised by Sydney-based Harder Styles United.

A teenager died early on Sunday after a suspected drug overdose at a Sydney dance festival where more than a dozen people were taken to hospital and another 130 sought medical assistance, the police said.

The 19-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital from the Knockout Games of Destiny dance party at Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday, the police said in a statement. Three of those hospitalised remain in a critical but stable condition.

Five people, including an 18-year-old woman, have been charged with drug supply offences, the police said.

More than 18,000 people attended the dance party and police officers issued 69 banning notices and conducted 200 searches, with 62 people found in possession of drugs, the police said.

In September, two people died and a dozen more were hospitalized after suspected drug overdose at a dance, trance and techno festival in Sydney.

