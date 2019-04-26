Tech Firm Manager Third Indian From Dubai Killed In Sri Lanka Blasts

The blasts in Sri Lanka claimed by the ISIS terror group killed over 250 people

An Indian man who lived in the UAE was killed in the massive Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, officials said in Dubai. Some 253 people were killed and over 500 were injured when suicide bombers blew up churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21, the country's worst terror attack claimed by the ISIS terror group.

Juno Srivastava, 42, general IT manager of Al Futtaim Group, was last seen having breakfast with his colleagues before a blast ripped through the Cinnamon Grand Hotel on April 11, Khaleej Times reported.

India's Consul General to Dubai Vipul said officials from the Indian High Commission in Colombo have confirmed that Mr Srivastava was killed in the blasts.

He said a total of two Dubai-based Indians - Razeena Kukkady, 58, and Mr Srivastava - were killed in Sri Lanka. Another Dubai expat was killed in the bombings.

Mr Srivastava's brother Jugnu and wife Rachna, who visited Colombo after the blasts, recognised his body, the report said. His body will be repatriated to India on Thursday.

Mr Srivastava's two children study in Dubai. The family, originally from Uttar Pradesh, is settled in Delhi. He completed his Masters in Computer Science and worked in Egypt before moving to Dubai in 2011, according to his Facebook profile.

Mr Srivastava checked into the Cinnamon Grand Hotel on April 20 along with his British colleague Lorraine Campbell, who also died in the attack.

According to a statement by Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry, the number of foreign nationals who have been identified as killed remained at 40.

