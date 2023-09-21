Tech CEO Quits After Being Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Employee In US

Camara allegedly shoved a piece of roasted meat into the face of the young woman

Tech CEO and Harvard prodigy, Kiwi Camara resigned from Texas-based software firm CS Disco following accusations that he assaulted a female employee and shoved meat into her face, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Mr Camara resigned earlier this month after the company launched an investigation into allegations that he groped a young female worker at a dinner, the report said.

The 39-year-old CEO allegedly shoved a piece of roasted meat into the face of the young woman during the September 6 dinner with staff. According to the media outlet, Mr Camara asked her to eat it "like an animal" before sexually assaulting her.

Earlier this year, Mr Camara made headlines when data highlighted him as one of just nine CEOs to get a bigger paycheck than Apple's Tim Cook last year. According to Fortune, his compensation totalled $110 million last year.

Soon after his resignation on September 10, CS Disco's stock price shot up by more than 10 per cent.

Last year too, a CS Disco employee had made a formal complaint about Mr. Camara's behavior around young female employees.

According to an ethics complaint filed with human resources, the former CEO "prefers to have a house party with associates rather than a professional dinner."

However, it is not clear if the company took any action against Mr Camara.

Mr Camara co-founded CS Disco in 2013 when he was 29 and hired hundreds of employees, whom Camara called "Discovians," and the CEO regularly hosted alcohol-fueled social events for them, the Journal reported.

Several former employees said that in recent years they had raised concerns about Camara's behaviour to human resources, and top executives during exit interviews and that they felt nothing changed.

Mr Camara was born in the Philippines in 1984 and is the only child of his parents, who were both doctors.



