Teacher Killed, Several Injured In Knife Attack In French School: Report

Paris:
A teacher was killed and several people injured in a knife attack in a school in the northern France city of Arras on Friday, BFM TV said.
Local police confirmed there had been a knife attack. Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested.
Police could not confirm media reports that the assailant had shouted 'Allahu Akbar'.
Citing a police source, BFM TV reported the attacker was about 20 years old and could have been a former pupil. It said the attacker's brother was also arrested.
BFM TV said the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and injured.
Pupils were confined to their classroom, it said.
French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway in a school.
