Taylor Swift Won't Miss 'Date Night' After Tokyo Concert, Japan Assures

Taylor Swift is reportedly dating NFL star Travis Kelce (File)

Taylor Swift will perform her last leg of the Eras Tour Concert at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The show will begin on February 3 and conclude on February 10. To ensure that the singer can return to the US to watch her partner Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Japan Embassy made a special announcement.

The NFL star will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 12. In the latest announcement dropped by the Embassy on February 2, the authorities suggested a time frame for Taylor Swift's travel plans so that her way back to the US gets hassle-free.

Reacting to the announcement, political scientist Ian Bremmer took a sly dig at the foreign embassy through a sarcastic X post. His remark bordered heavily on the perks of being “famous”.

“I don't think you can get more famous than “foreign embassy ensures she'll make it back in time for date night,” wrote Ian Bremmer.

Social media users were quick to comment on Ian Bremmer's post.

“Entertainment and tourism are essential to the global economy,” pointed out one user.

Defending the Japan Embassy, another user said that it was more of an “assure” thing rather than an “ensure one”.

A few found it “pretty cool” and gave a shout-out to the Japanese embassy.

“They're not doing anything, besides stating factual information about how long the flight is and how time zones work. Tokyo is a day ahead, she's going to get to Vegas the *night before* the game. It's not even going to be close,” a person wrote.

According to Japan's Embassy in the United States, they are “aware of the recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII.” They said although it takes a 12-hour flight distance and a “17-hr time difference” to bridge the distance between Tokyo and the US, if Taylor Swift departs from Tokyo in the evening after her concert “she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins''.

The Japan Embassy “confirmed” that after wowing fans in Japan eagerly waiting for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert, the singer can “still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”