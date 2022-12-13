Taylor Swift: 5 Points On Grammy Award Winner Singer

Ms Swift jumped into the music world early, as a teenager, with a guitar, some cowboy boots and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. She became a viral sensation since her songs were often inspired by her personal life. Ms Swift is one of the biggest names in the music industry with record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours.

She was 16 when she released her self-titled debut album on Big Machine Records. "Tim McGraw," her first single, was released in 2006. It peaked at number six on the country charts in the US and at number 40 on the pop charts.

With sales of more than half a million copies in its first week, Ms Swift's second album "Fearless" opened at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. She began 2010 with a strong showing at the Grammy Awards, where she won four awards, including best country song, best country album and album of the year.

Her "Folklore," written and produced entirely during COVID-19 quarantine, was released as a surprise in July 2020. It was the year's first million-unit-selling album. She surprised fans by releasing "Evermore" in December.