Taliban Says It Has Captured Key Afghan Border Crossing With Turkmenistan

Afghanistan said efforts had been launched to recapture the crossing (File)

The Taliban said Friday their fighters had captured Afghanistan's key border crossing with Turkmenistan, as the insurgents continued a blistering offensive across the country.

"The important Torghundi border port has been fully captured," Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the insurgents, told reporters.

Afghanistan's interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said security forces at the port had been "temporarily relocated" and efforts had been launched to recapture the crossing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)