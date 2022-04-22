Taliban Arrests Suspected ISIS 'Mastermind' Of Afghan Mosque Attack

Seh Dokan attack: The attack claimed by ISISwounded 58 people.

Taliban forces have arrested a suspected ISIS militant who planned a bomb attack that killed at least 12 worshippers at a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan, police said on Friday.

ISIS claimed the bomb blast that tore through the Seh Dokan mosque during midday prayers in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday.

The attack also wounded 58 people.

Balkh province's police spokesman Asif Waziri said Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was a key operative of ISIS.

"He was the mastermind of yesterday's attack on the mosque," Waziri told AFP. The interior ministry also reported the arrest of Sangaryar, an Afghan national.

"He played a key role in several attacks in the past and had repeatedly managed to escape, but this time we arrested him in a special operation," Waziri said.

ISIS also claimed a separate bomb attack in another northern city of Kunduz on Thursday that killed four people and wounded 18 people.

The group has taken responsibility for deadly attacks in Afghanistan, often against Shiite targets, even as the number of bombings have fallen since the Taliban seized power in August last year.

Shiite Afghans are mostly from the ethnic Hazara community and make up between 10 and 20 percent of the country's 38 million people. They have long been the target of the ISIS, who consider them heretics.

Earlier this week, at least six people were killed in twin blasts that hit a boys' school in a Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul.

No group has so far claimed that attack.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated ISIS, but analysts say the jihadist group is a key security challenge.

The Taliban have regularly raided suspected ISIS hideouts, especially in eastern Nangarhar province -- a bastion of the ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), the local wing of the jihadist group.

The biggest ideological difference between the two Sunni Islamist groups is that the Taliban sought only an Afghanistan free of foreign forces, whereas ISIS wants an Islamic caliphate stretching from Turkey to Pakistan and beyond.

