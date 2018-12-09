Taliban Commander Among 10 Killed In Afghanistan

Afghanistan security forces attacked a Taliban gathering in the wee hours today. (Representative)

A total of 10 terrorists, including Taliban's key commander Mawlawi Nasratullah, were killed in Afghanistan's Faryab province today, an army spokesperson said.

Security forces, acting upon an intelligence report, attacked a Taliban gathering in Dawlat Abad district in the wee hours today, killing 10 rebels on the spot, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the official, 15 more insurgents have been arrested in the ongoing operations.

Mawlawi Nasratullah was an important Taliban commander in Faryab province and his elimination could prove to be a major setback to the insurgents in the area, the official said.

Taliban has not issued any statements.

