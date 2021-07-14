Taliban Capture Key Afghan Border Crossing With Pakistan: Official

A Pakistan security source confirmed the insurgents had taken control of the crossing (File)

The Taliban said Wednesday they had captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan, continuing sweeping gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal.

"The (Taliban) Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar. With this, the important road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control," a Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

A Pakistan security source confirmed the insurgents had taken control of the crossing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)