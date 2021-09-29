Taliban Announce Operation To Defeat ISIS Terrorists: Reports

The operation follows two weeks of bloodshed in Nangarhar's main city of Jalalabad.

Taliban have launched an operation to root out ISIS from Afghanistan.

The Taliban will crackdown on the local branch of the ISIS in the Kabul capital region and neighbouring Nangarhar on the border with Pakistan to the east, Sputnik reported citing the Afghan Khaama Press news agency.

The operation follows two weeks of bloodshed in Nangarhar's main city of Jalalabad. At least three gun and bomb attacks on Taliban positions left several fighters and civilians dead.

The Taliban swept to power in mid-August amid a chaotic pullout of foreign troops but clashed with the ISIS, which has been operating from Nangarhar for years.

The ISIS claimed an attack on Kabul airport on August 26, which killed more than 100, including 13 US personnel.