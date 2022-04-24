A Look Inside Neptune, Space Lounge That Will Fly Tourists To Earth's Outer Atmosphere

$125,000 cost per seat will let space fans enjoy a six-hour journey out of Earth's atmosphere.

Space Perspective, which describes itself as “Earth's leading luxury spaceflight experience company”, recently unveiled its Spaceship Neptune - a futuristic space balloon which will take guests on a six-hour, round-trip journey to the edge of the space and back again. "Neptune's ascent peaks above 99% of the Earth's atmosphere at the edge of space," the company said.

According to its website, space fans, at the peak of their journey, can get 360-degree views of Earth, all inside a cozy pressurised lounge. The spacecraft has an interior described as state-of-the-art and the company is currently giving virtual tours of the interior and the view the guests will get on the trip.

If you can't envision what your trip to space will look like as you travel the 6 hour journey, try our 3D walkthrough of the Space Lounge! Head over to our website to check out what the largest windows ever flown to space will look and feel like. https://t.co/DqhAhruQStpic.twitter.com/Ynv8GBoYxO — Space Perspective (@SpacePerspectiv) April 15, 2022

Spaceship Neptune is the “world's only carbon-neutral spaceship”, as per the company. The lounge is built using sustainable materials, including a handcrafted bar using proprietary materials recycled from the unique space balloon that will transport passengers to the edge of the atmosphere.

Space Perspective has revealed illustrations of its swish cabins and it has also stated that it hopes to start launching from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US, from late 2024. According to its website, the $125,000 cost per seat will let space fans enjoy a six-hour journey out of Earth's atmosphere, where the Spaceship Neptune's 360-degree panoramic windows will give them a view of Earth and the stars from all angles.

Inside the luxurious lounge, there are chairs, tables, couches and a cocktail menu. There's a bathroom with a skylight as well. The spaceship also comes with a telescope, interactive screens and a Wi-Fi connection.

Get your first look at the Space Lounge Interior. What makes Spaceship Neptune a spaceship unlike any other? Visit our website to explore all the details! https://t.co/DqhAhrdg0Vpic.twitter.com/4j5cHRcP1Y — Space Perspective (@SpacePerspectiv) April 12, 2022

Space Perspective has explained that the balloon reaches an altitude of 30 miles, much lower than Virgin Galactic which reaches just over 50 miles, or Blue Origin, which reaches 62 miles above sea level. But the great news is that there is no special training required to travel in Spaceship Neptune. The company plans to take 25 flights in the first year. 600 tickets have been sold so far. For now, Space Perspective is taking reservations for 2025 and beyond.

