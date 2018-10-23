Taiwan Rattled By 6.0 Magnitude Quake, No Immediate Reports Of Damage

World | | Updated: October 23, 2018 12:17 IST
The quake had a depth of 31 km, that is, 19 miles. (Representational)

TAIPEI: 

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck 104 km (65 miles) off Taiwan's coastal city of Hualien on Tuesday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 31 km (19 miles). No other details were immediately available.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.



