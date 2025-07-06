Taiwan Issues Sea, Land Typhoon Warning As Danas Approaches

Taiwanese authorities issued a land and sea warning for the entire island as Typhoon Danas is expected to bring strong winds and rain.



Taiwan's Central Weather Administration issued a warning at 2:30 p.m. local time on Sunday for winds surpassing 160 kilometers (99 miles) per hour. There were no reports of major damage as of 3:15 p.m., according to a statement from the Central Emergency Operations Center.

Earlier Sunday, the Hong Kong Observatory canceled a No. 1 tropical cyclone warning as the typhoon moved away from the city further into the Taiwan Strait. It kept a warning for residents to be wary of the extreme heat.

In China, the National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert - the second lightest in a four-scale system - as Danas is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the southern parts of the country, the Xinhua news agency reported. The typhoon is expected to enter the East China Sea on Monday and gradually approach coastal areas from northern Fujian to central and southern Zhejiang, the observatory said.

As of noon in Beijing, 193 passenger ferries along the Fujian coast and all 104 water construction projects had been suspended, according to China Central Television.

