Syria Intercepts Israeli Missile Attack Near Damascus: Reports

Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli missile strike near the capital Damascus, state media reported on Wednesday.

"Our air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression over the outskirts of Damascus," the SANA news agency said, without providing additional details.

AFP correspondents in the Syrian capital said they heard loud explosions.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of Lebanon's Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since 2011.

The conflict in Syria has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country's pre-war population from their homes.

