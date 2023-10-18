Sydney Woman Receives Shocking Diagnosis After Suffering Headaches, Nausea During Trip

She has undergone three invasive brain surgeries and continues to be in the hospital.

A 21-year-old Sydney woman, who experienced a series of mysterious symptoms while travelling Europe, was diagnosed with a stage 3 malignant brain tumour, news.com.au reported. Jenaya Shaw was travelling with her best friend when they had to cut short their trip because of her illness. She visited several doctors abroad, but they were unable to pinpoint the cause of her ailments.

During her trip, the 21-year-old experienced nausea, bouts of vomiting during her trip, headaches, loss of balance, and vision loss in her right eye. When she reached Sydney, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour, leaving her devastated. In the last three months, she has undergone three invasive brain surgeries and continues to be in the hospital.

''My world came crashing down as only been 21 years old. I knew we had a big journey from that on, but I'm so glad to have everyone by my side in the meantime. This has taught me numerous amounts of lessons, the main one being your health is truly most important, and if we don't have our health we have nothing,'' Ms Shaw shared in a post on social media.

Chelsea Ashe, a friend of Ms Shaw has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with her medical expenses.

''Having already endured three invasive brain surgeries, Jenaya has been robbed of her youth and all the dreams and aspirations that accompany it. The weight of grief and confusion settles heavily upon her, for how could such a cruel fate befall such a vibrant and healthy young woman?'', Mr Ashe wrote.

''The funds we hope to raise through this GoFundMe campaign will alleviate the financial burden that accompanies Jenaya's treatment and operations. Additionally, these funds will provide crucial support to her family, who have been unable to work due to their unwavering commitment to being by their daughter's side every day for the past three months, and indefinitely into the future,'' she added.

The fundraiser has raised more than $39,000 so far.